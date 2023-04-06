Man accused of child sex crimes back behind bars after violation of bond

John Carrasco
John Carrasco(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man accused of multiple child sex crimes is back behind bars after he allegedly violated the terms of his bond and awaits a jury trial.

The Shawnee County Booking Report indicates that John I. Carrasco, 22, is back behind bars ahead of his June 9 jury trial. He stands accused of the following: "

  • Rape of a victim under 14
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14
  • Two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child - intercourse
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - fondling
  • Criminal sodomy with a child between 14 and 16

Court records indicate the Topeka Police Department took reports of the crimes in August 2021. However, the crimes were committed in June 2019, June 2021 and July 2021. Carrasco was originally arrested for the crimes in 2021 and did post bail.

Court records also indicate that on April 4, officials recommended his bond be revoked as he allegedly violated conditions regarding drug or alcohol use. On Thursday that motion was granted.

Carrasco remains behind bars with no bond listed. He has two pretrial conferences scheduled - one for 9 a.m. on July 3, and a second for 3 p.m. on September 6. He also awaits a jury trial set to begin at 9 a.m. on September 11.

