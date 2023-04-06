Legal timeline set in TPD gender discrimination lawsuit
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parties have set a timeline for proceedings in the federal gender discrimination suit against the City of Topeka and Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.
Three officers with the Topeka Police Department; Colleen Stuart, Jana Harden, and Jennifer Cross; claim they were passed over for promotions that were instead given to less-qualified male officers.
Both parties appeared in court Thursday, after which a scheduling order was entered. Notable deadlines include the plaintiff’s settlement, which is due April 12, a counterproposal from the defense due April 26, and a week-long trial set after the last motion deadline December 8.
Deadline Notes:
|Event
|Deadline
|Jointly proposed protective order submitted to court
|April 6, 2023
|Plaintiff’s settlement proposal
|April 12, 2023
|Defendant’s counterproposal
|April 26, 2023
|Jointly filed mediation notice
|May 3, 2023
|Mediation completed
|July 7, 2023
|All discovery completed
|October 20, 2023
|Pretrial conference
|November 8, 2023
|Motions challenging admissibility of expert testimony
|December 8, 2023
|Trail
|Subsequently set by court
