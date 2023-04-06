Legal timeline set in TPD gender discrimination lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parties have set a timeline for proceedings in the federal gender discrimination suit against the City of Topeka and Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Three officers with the Topeka Police Department; Colleen Stuart, Jana Harden, and Jennifer Cross; claim they were passed over for promotions that were instead given to less-qualified male officers.

Both parties appeared in court Thursday, after which a scheduling order was entered. Notable deadlines include the plaintiff’s settlement, which is due April 12, a counterproposal from the defense due April 26, and a week-long trial set after the last motion deadline December 8.

Deadline Notes:

Event Deadline Jointly proposed protective order submitted to court April 6, 2023 Plaintiff’s settlement proposal April 12, 2023 Defendant’s counterproposal April 26, 2023 Jointly filed mediation notice May 3, 2023 Mediation completed July 7, 2023 All discovery completed October 20, 2023 Pretrial conference November 8, 2023 Motions challenging admissibility of expert testimony December 8, 2023 Trail Subsequently set by court

