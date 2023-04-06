Legal timeline set in TPD gender discrimination lawsuit

Topeka Police Department officer uniform.
Topeka Police Department officer uniform.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parties have set a timeline for proceedings in the federal gender discrimination suit against the City of Topeka and Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Three officers with the Topeka Police Department; Colleen Stuart, Jana Harden, and Jennifer Cross; claim they were passed over for promotions that were instead given to less-qualified male officers.

Both parties appeared in court Thursday, after which a scheduling order was entered. Notable deadlines include the plaintiff’s settlement, which is due April 12, a counterproposal from the defense due April 26, and a week-long trial set after the last motion deadline December 8.

Deadline Notes:

EventDeadline
Jointly proposed protective order submitted to courtApril 6, 2023
Plaintiff’s settlement proposalApril 12, 2023
Defendant’s counterproposalApril 26, 2023
Jointly filed mediation noticeMay 3, 2023
Mediation completedJuly 7, 2023
All discovery completedOctober 20, 2023
Pretrial conferenceNovember 8, 2023
Motions challenging admissibility of expert testimonyDecember 8, 2023
TrailSubsequently set by court

