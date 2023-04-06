KU volleyball coach Ray Bechard signs three-year extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks Volleyball head coach Ray Bechard has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday, April 6.

Bechard has coached the Jayhawks for 25 years, combining for a 446-301 record, including 11 NCAA Tournament Appearances, including back-to-back appearances over the past two seasons with a Sweet 16 run in 2021 and a Final Four run in 2015.

“I’m extremely grateful for my continued association with an athletic program that is exceptionally supported and creates a first-class experience for its student-athletes,” Bechard said. “I am blessed with hard-working and gifted assistant coaches, along with an outstanding support staff. We are very enthusiastic about the current trajectory of the Kansas Volleyball program and what is ahead.”

Last season, the Jayhawks went 19-11 with four Jayhawks earning All-Big 12 honors: Redshirt-freshman Ayah Elnady, senior Anezka Szabo, grad trasnfer Lauren Dooley, and Topeka native sophomore Camryn Turner. KU beat No. 7 seed Miami (FL) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Nebraska in the second round.

