KU volleyball coach Ray Bechard signs three-year extension

KU Volleyball
KU Volleyball(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks Volleyball head coach Ray Bechard has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday, April 6.

Bechard has coached the Jayhawks for 25 years, combining for a 446-301 record, including 11 NCAA Tournament Appearances, including back-to-back appearances over the past two seasons with a Sweet 16 run in 2021 and a Final Four run in 2015.

“I’m extremely grateful for my continued association with an athletic program that is exceptionally supported and creates a first-class experience for its student-athletes,” Bechard said. “I am blessed with hard-working and gifted assistant coaches, along with an outstanding support staff. We are very enthusiastic about the current trajectory of the Kansas Volleyball program and what is ahead.”

Last season, the Jayhawks went 19-11 with four Jayhawks earning All-Big 12 honors: Redshirt-freshman Ayah Elnady, senior Anezka Szabo, grad trasnfer Lauren Dooley, and Topeka native sophomore Camryn Turner. KU beat No. 7 seed Miami (FL) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Nebraska in the second round.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family

Latest News

Gary Woodland reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the...
Topekan Gary Woodland ends at -4 in first round of The Masters
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the ninth inning...
Retirement ceremony for Lorenzo Cain set prior to Royals game on May 6
Bill Self is back
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Troy Heiman of Silver Lake
Scholar athlete april 5