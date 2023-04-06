KU scientist named fellow of ecological organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A scientist at University of Kansas was named a fellow of the Ecological Society of America.

University of Kansas said Jim Bever, University of Kansas Foundation Distinguished Professor in the Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology and a senior scientist at the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research, is one of seven scientists across the U.S. who have been named fellows of the Ecological Society of America (ESA) this year.

The society announced its 2023 fellows on April 5. Its fellowship program recognizes the many ways its members contribute to ecological research, communication, education, management, and policy. This year, the society’s governing board confirmed seven new fellows and 10 new early career fellows.

University of Kansas said fellows are members who have made outstanding contributions to a wide range of fields served by ESA, including, but not limited to, those who advance or apply ecological knowledge in academics, government, nonprofit organizations, and the broader society. They are elected for life.

University of Kansas indicated Bever integrates theory with empirical tests of population and community dynamics of plants and microbes. He received his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Illinois, the University of Michigan and Duke University, respectively. He developed the plant-soil feedback experimental and theoretical approaches to understand the soil microbiome influence on plant community structure. His work contributed to a growing awareness of the role of soil pathogens and mutualists in plant species coexistence, succession, biodiversity-ecosystem function relationships, invasion and native plant restoration. His work also tests forces influencing the dynamics and stability of mycorrhizal mutualism.

University of Kansas said ESA established its fellowship program in 2012 with the goal of honoring its members and supporting their competitiveness and advancement to leadership positions in the society, at their institutions, and in broader society. Past ESA fellows and early career fellows are listed on the ESA Fellows page.

ESA will formally acknowledge and celebrate its new fellows for their achievements during a ceremony at ESA’s 2023 Annual Meeting in Portland, Oregon.

