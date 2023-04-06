KS Legislature Wrap: Capping property taxes, recruiting teachers

KS Legislature Wrap: Capping property taxes, recruiting teachers
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate Wednesday night took a step to limit property tax increases.

They approved a constitutional amendment that would limit annual property valuation increases to 4 percent. It would not apply to property renovated or sold. Senate democrats all opposed the measure — they question if it’s the best way to achieve property tax relief. Since local governments could still increase their mil levies. The house would still need to approve in order for the amendment to get a public vote in the November 2024 election.

The Senate also passed legislation allowing Kansas to recognize teaching licenses from other states.

A step to address the state’s teacher shortage, Senate Bill 66 allows Kansas to take part in the teacher Mobility Compact, qualifying teachers from other states in the agreement to teach in Kansas.

It now goes to Governor Kelly.

