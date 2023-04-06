KDHE officials explain role of public health in communities

April 3-9 is National Public Health Week.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April 3 through 9 is National Public Health Week.

While we all became a little more familiar with the concept during the COVID pandemic, that’s not all public health is about.

Ashley Goss, Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment deputy secretary for public health, and Cristi Cain, KDHE’s local public health program director, visited Eye on NE Kansas to give a little more insight into their work.

Both Goss and Cain describe public health as the big-picture umbrella in assisting communities with work to keep people healthy. While that may deal with outbreaks of illness, it also could encompass vaccines, prevention programs, maternal health, severe weather preparedness, child care and more. Cain says she works with the state’s 100 local health departments, and each has different needs.

You can learn more about National Public Health Week here. Learn about KDHE’s Division of Public Health here.

