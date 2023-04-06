Kansas Avenue fully closed for Easter Parade

8th ANNUAL TOPEKA EASTERFEST
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has released information on this Saturday’s Easter Parade route.

On April 8, N Kansas Ave will be fully closed from NE Soldier St. to Norris St. for the Easter Parade. The parade is part of the 8th annual EASTERFEST.

Additionally, NE Soldier will be closed at the alley east of Kansas, and Norris will be closed at the alley east of Kansas.

The closure will be in place for approximately three hours while the parade is ongoing from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Traffic Disruptions: North Kansas Ave Easter Parade
Traffic Disruptions: North Kansas Ave Easter Parade(City of Topeka)

