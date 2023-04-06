K-State Summer STEM Institute to welcome middle school students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration is now open for the Summer STEM Institute that brings approximately 325 middle school students to the K-State campus to experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering and math.

Kansas State University announced the Summer STEM Institute is a collaboration between Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 and Kansas State University’s College of Education. In its 13th year, the program provides engaging, hands-on learning for students. Enrollment is open to students in 5th through 8th grade during the 2022-23 school year. Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday June 5-8, June 12-15, and June 19-22 and are based at the College of Education in Bluemont Hall at K-State.

The institute will offer about 25 session topics, several of which are new, including Digital Designs with Canva Creativity, History Hunter, Board Game Madness: Probability is Everywhere and Math Walk. Plus, some favorite returns that include Drones and Coding of Spheros, CSI, Music Exploration in a Digital World, Vet Med, and Explore Manhattan.

“We’re excited to offer such creative classes this summer,” said Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning for USD 383. “Each summer, we try to bring back popular classes plus add some new topics to keep it engaging. This summer, our teachers are providing outstanding options that we believe will provide some great activities for students.”

Kansas State University indicated the institute concludes with a STEM Showcase on June 23, International Women in Engineering Day. The showcase begins with the inaugural address of the Roger and Liz STEM Lecture Series presented by Cindy Wallis-Lage, retired executive from Black & Veatch.

Early registration is encouraged bceause class sizes are intentionally small. Visit the website to learn about specific classes and registration details. Students are encouraged to take advantage of district transportation. Locations for district bus stops will be shared early in May.

Kansas State University noted fees are $120 for all three weeks, $45 if the student qualified for reduced lunch and $30 if the student qualifies for free lunch. A 10% military discount is also available. To ensure all students have an opportunity to attend, scholarships are available. The scholarship form is available on the registration site.

For questions, contact USD 383 at stem@usd383.org.

