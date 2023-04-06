K-State to offer students a hands-on learning experience as a veterinary student

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine allows elementary school, middle school, high school, and college students to experience a hands-on learning experience as veterinary students at the 2023 Vet Med ROCKS summer camps.

Kansas State University announced the series of day camps for youth will take place July 30 - Aug. 2 and are hosted by the Vet Med Recruitment and Outreach Club at Kansas State University, or Vet Med ROCKS, a registered departmental student organization in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Kansas State University said this year’s theme is “A Day in the Life of a Veterinary Student.” Campers will experience a day similar to that of a veterinary student with hands-on activities and learning from the College of Veterinary Medicine students and faculty.

“I cannot wait to give our campers the day-to-day experience of a vet student here at K-State,” said Emily Pierce, second-year veterinary student and summer camp chair for Vet Med ROCKS. “We are bringing in some new ideas and topics that previous campers have shown interest in, as well as bringing back some favorites. Our goal is to provide a fun and educational experience for all campers while allowing them to dip their foot into the veterinary profession. We are so excited to meet all our campers at the end of July.”

Callie Rost, assistant dean for admissions in the College of Veterinary Medicine, said last year’s in-person camps hosted 28 elementary schools, 50 middle schools, and 100 high school and college students.

”Vet Med ROCKS camp is an excellent opportunity for students to explore their interest in the veterinary profession,” said Rost. “Led by our outstanding students at the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine, the camp is a great way to explore being a veterinary student and a future veterinarian.”

Kansas State University said July 30 will be a virtual day of presentations and at-home activities for high school and college students. These campers will then attend in person on July 31 for hands-on labs with faculty and vet-med student camp counselors throughout the day. Aug. 1 will be an in-person camp for middle school students entering sixth through eighth grades, and Aug. 2 is an in-person camp for grade school students entering the fourth and fifth grades.

Registration is now open, and scholarships are available for each camp session. Visit the Vet Med ROCKS website to learn more.

