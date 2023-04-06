K-State to face Villanova in Big East/Big 12 Battle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will take on Villanova in the 2023-24 Big East/Big 12 Battle, according to Jon Rothstein.

It will be a battle of the Wildcats in Manhattan next season, with the date and time still TBD.

Villanova won the 2018 National Championship, but did not receive a bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament and had a quick exit in the NIT.

K-State is coming off an impressive 2022-23 campaign in which the Wildcats made it all the way to the Elite Eight and finished 3rd in the Big 12.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.