K-State to face Villanova in Big East/Big 12 Battle

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will take on Villanova in the 2023-24 Big East/Big 12 Battle, according to Jon Rothstein.

It will be a battle of the Wildcats in Manhattan next season, with the date and time still TBD.

Villanova won the 2018 National Championship, but did not receive a bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament and had a quick exit in the NIT.

K-State is coming off an impressive 2022-23 campaign in which the Wildcats made it all the way to the Elite Eight and finished 3rd in the Big 12.

