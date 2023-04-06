K-State Edge District holds groundbreaking ceremony for new building

The Edge aims to strengthen and advance Kansas State University and the surrounding region.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State University Edge District held its groundbreaking ceremony today in Manhattan.

The Edge, the state-of-the-art collaboration district that creates a pathway for future talent and growth at Kansas State University and across the region, is building additional commercial office space. The 80,000-square-foot building will provide office space to 250 employees, increasing total office and lab space for industry partners to 300,000 square feet in the Edge district. Added space and capacity in the Edge offers additional opportunities to advance the university’s mission forward. Located near the university’s main campus, the Edge provides office and laboratory space for partner tenants who enhance K-State academic and research initiatives.

It’s poised to be the most comprehensive economic development district in the state of Kansas. The Edge aims to strengthen and advance Kansas State University and the surrounding region. It encompasses K-State’s master-planned commercial office and research developments adjacent to the main campus and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan.

”The goal is to have homes for up to 5,000 jobs that strengthen Kansas State University, we’re already 10 years in at 1,400 jobs, this building alone will then take us close to 1,700 jobs well on our way to the 5,000 job goal of jobs that strengthen Kansas State University,” said Greg Lohrentz, chief operating officer of K-State foundation.

The goal for the Edge is to provide cutting-edge co-location opportunities for partners who enhance academics and research on campus, contribute industry expertise, promote regional and international collaborations, access student talent, and align with the university’s land-grant mission.

Lohrentz also said the Edge District is the number 2 entertainment district in the state.

