Hutchinson man arrested after stolen vehicle leads officials on chase

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hutchinson man was arrested after he allegedly led officials on a chase in a stolen vehicle after it was taken from a Casey’s in Hiawatha.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials were called to the Casey’s General Store in Hiawatha with reports of the theft of a blue 2018 Nissan Sentry.

About 25 minutes after the theft was reported, officials said they found the vehicle in Jackson Co. and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey E. Primeaux Jr., 42, of Hutchinson, failed to stop and led officials on a chase south of Holton.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the chase ended near 150th Rd. where Primeaux finally surrendered to deputies. He was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on felon flee and elude law enforcement and theft. He no longer remains behind bars.

