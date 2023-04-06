Holton man arrested, allegedly sold fake drugs

Derrick Michael Hainline
Derrick Michael Hainline(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton man has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit drugs.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse announced on April 3 that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Michael Hainline, 35, of Holton, on a Jackson County District Court Warrant for the following charges:

  • Distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulants within 1000 feet of a school in Holton
  • Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

The warrant stemmed from a drug investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation alleges Hainline sold “Dirty 30s”, which are believed to be counterfeit Oxycodone pills with fentanyl in the Holton area.

Hainline was booked into and currently remains in the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

