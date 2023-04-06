Gov. joins professionals, parents to discuss legalization of fentanyl test strips

Gov. Kelly and other leaders in Kansas discuss the legalization of fentanyl test strips on...
Gov. Kelly and other leaders in Kansas discuss the legalization of fentanyl test strips on April 5, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly joined professionals and parents from around the state to discuss the need to legalize fentanyl test strips in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, April 5, she participated in a roundtable discussion that covered the need to decriminalize fentanyl test strips in the Sunflower State. She was joined by healthcare, medical, addiction and law enforcement professionals, as well as a parent who lost her son to an accidental overdose.

“Experts from nearly every profession, including law enforcement, agree that decriminalizing fentanyl test strips is a commonsense way to prevent overdoses and save lives,” Gov. Kelly said. “Communities across our state are hurting. We must join the many states across the country that have made fentanyl test strips and other tools available to prevent exposure to fentanyl long before it kills.”

Kelly noted that Kansas is one of a handful of states that has yet to legalize these test strips. Earlier in 2023, she said Mississippi, Georgia and North Dakota - all of which are led by Republican governors - legalized fentanyl test strips.

“As a local sheriff, I take the responsibility of keeping my community safe seriously. A great way to keep our communities safe from deadly fentanyl is by legalizing fentanyl test strips,” said Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister. “Opponents of this life-saving policy must ask themselves: are you afraid these test strips may save a life you disagree with or find little value in saving? Are you willing to stand in front of a mother and tell her that her son’s or daughter’s life was not worth saving?”

The Governor said there is bipartisan support for a similar policy in Kansas. Senate Bill 174 includes language that would decriminalize the test strips.

“As the rate of opioid-related deaths continues to rise, we owe it to our fellow Kansans to equip them with the necessary tools to make cognizant decisions about their use,” said Kevin Kufeldt, Clinical Director of Addiction Services at Johnson County Mental Health Center. “Fentanyl test strips help a person who uses drugs be more informed, while reducing their risk of overdose and providing them with additional opportunities to seek treatment for their substance use disorder.”

Kelly indicated she was joined by:

  • Linda Bass, President of KVC Kansas;
  • Matt Arnet, the Clinical Director of Outpatient Services for KVC Kansas;
  • Dr. Zijun Wang, an assistant professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Kansas;
  • Erika Holliday, Substance Use Coordinator at Unified Government Public Health Department;
  • Dr. Zahra Nasrazadani, an Emergency Medical Clinical Pharmacist at the Salina Regional Health Center; and
  • Jeff Boss, the Emergency Medical Services Lieutenant the with Johnson County MED-ACT and Chair of the Mid-America Regional Council Emergency Rescue.

To read the full text of SB 174, click HERE.

