Fort Riley prescribed burn to impact visibility west of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned that a prescribed burn will most likely impact visibility in areas west of Manhattan.

Officials with Fort Riley say Emergency Services and the Environmental Division will conduct a prescribed burn along the easter perimeter of the military base on Thursday, April 6. They expect the blaze to ignite around noon.

Installation leaders said the burn is planned as part of the 2023 spring burn plan for an on-post area northwest of the Manhattan Regional Airport.

Officials noted that smoke may impact areas along Wildcat Creek Rd. west of Manhattan between noon and 5 p.m. Impacts should diminish in the evening hours as winds shift out of the south.

