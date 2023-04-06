Fort Riley to host career summit

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will host the “Hiring Our Heroes” career summit in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Fort Riley officials announced that the “Hiring Our Heroes” event will begin at 9 a.m. on April 13 at Riley’s Community Center.

The career summit is a specialized event designed to educate, inform, inspire, and connect service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers with military-ready employers. All service members, military spouses, veterans, and caregivers are invited.

Fort Riley officials said organizers expect 90 employers to participate and many will be prepared to interview and hire potential employees. Companies participating in the event range from America’s largest employers to many smaller companies from across the region.

Fort Riley officials noted the event opens with morning workshops ranging from career planning to using digital networking sites to resume writing and interviewing. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The afternoon will feature a hiring fair from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Hiring Our Heroes career summit will help military personnel preparing to leave the military and those who expect to stay in the military for many years to make connections and understand the opportunities that exist for them and their families.

Fort Riley officials indicated service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers should pre-register for the career summit at https://hiringourheroes.org/riley. For more information, call the Fort Riley Transition Assistance Program office at 785-239-2278.

Fort Riley previously hosted this event in 2019 and 2022.

