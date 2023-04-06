First Friday, Redbud Festival, Easter Fest highlight busy weekend in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Friday in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District always brings fun, but especially this month with the Redbud Festival underway.

Staci Dawn Ogle visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details. She said the Redbud Festival Youth Art Exhibit will remain on display in the Redbud Park Pavilion. In addition, Colin Nichols will have music in the park from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Saturday also will be a big day in NOTO. The 8th annual EasterFest will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. starting at Garfield Park and moving down N. Kansas Ave. to the NOTO Arts District. It will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at Great Overland Station, where EasterFest activities will continue until 3 p.m. The fun will include food trucks, a vendor market, kids games, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables, live music and more.

Ogle said NOTO also is looking ahead to NOTO in Bloom. The benefit gala evening for the district is at 6 p.m. April 22, with indoor and outdoor activities centered around 935 and 924 N. Kansas Ave. The event includes music, food, cocktails, art demonstrations, and a silent auction. Tickets are $70. Get your ticket and find further informaiton at www.explorenoto.org.

