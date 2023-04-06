Fire crews warn residents of evening training in Ogden

Riley Co. crews complete training exercises in 2022.
Riley Co. crews complete training exercises in 2022.(Riley Co.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Riley Co. have warned residents in Ogden they will complete evening training exercises in Ogden.

Officials with Riley County have warned that between 7 and 9 p.m. Riley Co. Fire District 1 will conduct training exercises with volunteer firefighters in three areas in Ogden. These staging areas will be roped off in Random Woods, on Wildcat Creek Rd. and on 15th St.

Riley Co. staffers noted that fire trucks and personnel will cycle through three different scenarios to practice protecting structures from wildfires. no fires will be set and smoke will be involved. Volunteers will work with a variety of tools and equipment, however.

“We are making training as realistic as possible and look forward to these opportunities to practice in different environments,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “If you see us out there, feel free to stop by and chat. We’d be happy to tell you more about what’s going on and share information about how to protect your home from wildfires.”

Riley Co. noted that RCFD#1 has more than 100 volunteer firefighters who respond to structure fires, wildfires, vehicle accidents and medical emergencies.

“We have volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life,” said Martens. “We work well together, and it makes me proud to see how many people are willing to step up and go towards danger when others need help. It’s our goal to make sure they’re prepared and that homes are protected when dangerous wildfires occur, so we provide a lot of different training opportunities.”

For more information bout RCFD#1, click HERE.

