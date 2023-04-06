Escaped cattle cause stir in North Newton neighborhood

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s not unusual for cattle to get out of fenced-in areas and wander. What makes a situation from early Wednesday morning north of Newton stand out is where a group took time to enjoy their freedom.

On a quiet street in North Newton, cattle roamed about like they were part of the neighborhood, even making their way onto a front porch. To say the least, it wasn’t what homeowners expected to see first thing in the morning. Officers responded to the unusual call a little after 7 a.m.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said four steers and a heifer were found around town, near Lakewood Circle and North Anderson Avenue.

“Nobody knew where they came from. I assumed that some truck turned over and they got off,” neighbor Dale Schrag said.

The cattle owner, Eric Puttroff, said he was at home, filling out paperwork while his kids tended to the cattle, a responsibility they handle in in the mornings before going to school. After the coast was clear, the cattle knocked apparently knocked down a panel and went out on the town nearby.

“Apparently they walked through a nice neighborhood, which you know, doesn’t hurt bringing a little color to some of those neighborhoods sometimes,” Puttroff said.

Puttroff said he confirmed the cattle at-large were his and, with the help of cattle handlers and social media, deputies rounded up the bovine and reunited the animals with their owner.

“We ran radar on this crew, and they’re moving about 0.00001 mph,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post prior to the reunion.

