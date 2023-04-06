Dillons offering Easter menu for 10-person family for less than $7.50 per person

Dillons Food Stores is offering an Easter menu for a 10-person family.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons Food Stores is offering an Easter menu for a 10-person family.

Dillons Food Stores announced today a zero-compromise fresh Easter menu to serve a family of 10 for less than $7.50 per person.

“At Dillons, we offer lower prices and more choices every day,” said Sheila Regehr, corporate affairs manager. “We promise our customers a zero-compromise Easter meal that is delicious and made affordable by our everyday low prices. Dillons is Fresh for Everyone no matter the day, year or holiday. This Easter is better than inflation free with the consistent value and savings we offer our customers every day, and we’ll even take care of planning with an incredible family meal.”

Dillons Food Stores said this Easter, they are suggesting a fresh menu to feed a crowd of 10 that is affordable, including:

  • Kroger Spiral Ham
  • Private Selection Wisconsin 5-Cheese Blend Macaroni and Cheese
  • Kroger Ultimate Caesar Salad Kit Bag BIG Deal
  • Simple Truth Organic Whole Carrots served roasted
  • Kroger Southern Style Potato Salad
  • Kroger Brown and Serve Classic Enriched White Rolls
  • Bakery Fresh Goodness Peach Pie
  • Fresh Strawberries and Kroger Whipped Cream for a fresh dessert option
  • Brach’s Jellybeans

Dillons Food Stores indicated those looking to stock their baskets with gift cards can earn 4X Fuel Points on all gift card purchases and Easter essentials through April 11.

Dillons Food Stores noted this month, the grocer is offering more savings with the buy five, save $5 event now through April 11. Additionally, customers may redeem digital coupons up to five times with the Dillons 5x digital event running from April 12-25. The savings also add up for customers shopping on Friday, April 7 with 4X Fuel Points on grocery purchases.

Dillons Food Stores said customers can get their Easter favorites and more by shopping in-store, through Dillons Pickup, or delivered using Boost by Dillons Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

