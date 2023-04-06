Crews respond to small fire early Thursday in central Topeka
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a small house fire early Thursday in central Topeka.
Crews responded at 3:37 a.m. to a two-story residence at 1361 S.W. Garfield Ave.
The fire appeared to have damaged a portion on the back of the house.
No injuries were reported and crews had cleared the scene by around 4:45 a.m.
