Crews respond to small fire early Thursday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a small house fire early Thursday in central Topeka.

Crews responded at 3:37 a.m. to a two-story residence at 1361 S.W. Garfield Ave.

The fire appeared to have damaged a portion on the back of the house.

No injuries were reported and crews had cleared the scene by around 4:45 a.m.

