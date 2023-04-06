Crews respond to small fire early Thursday in central Topeka

Crews were called early Thursday to 1361 S.W. Garfield on a report of small fire.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a small house fire early Thursday in central Topeka.

Crews responded at 3:37 a.m. to a two-story residence at 1361 S.W. Garfield Ave.

The fire appeared to have damaged a portion on the back of the house.

No injuries were reported and crews had cleared the scene by around 4:45 a.m.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

