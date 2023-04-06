Crews to completely close East Topeka street for 2 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to completely close an East Topeka street to repair a sewer in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, April 6, Terry’s Plumbing will completely close SE Pennsylvania Ave. at the 2008 address.

Crews noted the closure is needed to repair a sewer in the area.

Officials indicated the closure is expected to last for about two weeks.

