Crews close west Topeka road as work performed in residential area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews in West Topeka will close one residential road as they perform work in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, April 6, Mainline Contractors will completely close SW Sunset Rd. between the two SW Edgewater Terrace roads.

Officials noted that the closure is located at the south edge of Edgewater Park.

Crews did not say why the closure will be in place.

Officials indicated the closure is expected to last for about two days.

