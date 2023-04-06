Crews to close downtown street to bring in crane for Landon Building work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews prepare to close a downtown Topeka street to bring in a crane for work on the Landon Building.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, April 10, McElroy’s plans to completely close SW Jackson St. from 9th to 10th Ave.

Crews said the closure is needed so they can stage a crane to prepare for work on the Landon Building.

Officials noted the closure is expected to last for about 10 days.

