Crews to close downtown street to bring in crane for Landon Building work

FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews prepare to close a downtown Topeka street to bring in a crane for work on the Landon Building.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, April 10, McElroy’s plans to completely close SW Jackson St. from 9th to 10th Ave.

Crews said the closure is needed so they can stage a crane to prepare for work on the Landon Building.

Officials noted the closure is expected to last for about 10 days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self plans to coach 21st season at KU “and hopefully many more after that”

Latest News

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on US-75
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on US-75
FILE
AG touts campaign promise fulfilled as legislators strip concealed carry fee
Gov. Kelly and other leaders in Kansas discuss the legalization of fentanyl test strips on...
Gov. joins professionals, parents to discuss legalization of fentanyl test strips
FILE
Crews to completely close East Topeka street for 2 weeks