Courthouse motor vehicle operations suspended due to Quincy construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Any motor vehicle operations at the Shawnee Co. courthouse will be temporarily suspended as of Friday, April 7, as crews begin construction for a water main and road work at a nearby intersection.

An announcement from the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s office states that access to the courthouse parking will become difficult as crews begin water-main repairs and construction at 7th and Quincy St. Plus, demolition and construction work part of the courthouse’s rehabilitation project will start at the Treasurer’s office on the first floor.

The intersection will be closed for approximately four weeks for repairs, and construction at the courthouse is expected to last about two weeks. After that, the courthouse motor vehicle operations are predicted to resume during the week of April 24 if all goes well.

However, normal operations at the Motor Vehicle Annex at 5938 SW 17th St. will continue. Operations with the treasury department will continue, but due to the office construction, the office will be relocated temporarily to the Register of Deeds office in room 208.

The treasury department says the Motor Vehicle Annex will accept any drop-off tax payments, but they cannot be processed at the annex. They must be paid by check or money order. Cash and credit card payments will not be accepted. The department also asks that taxpayers consider paying through mail or online.

The treasury says any receipts will be sent by mail to the taxpayer.

