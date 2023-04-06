City of Manhattan announces road construction closures in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan announced a construction closure on the east half of the intersection of Moro St. and North Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville.

The City of Manhattan announced McCown Gordon will begin the final phase of the North Manhattan Ave. project before its completion in May.

The City of Manhattan said for the final phase, Moro will not be accessible via North Manhattan Ave. It also will receive an asphalt overlay during the closure. However, the alley north of Moro remains accessible from Anderson via Little Moro.

The City of Manhattan said the official detour to access Moro St. from North Manhattan Ave. will be via Laramie St. west to 14th St., north to Bluemont Ave., east to 12th St.

The City of Manhattan said pedestrian access to Moro will be maintained through the intersection throughout this phase, but exact routes may vary depending on current construction progress.

Starting Monday, April 10, work will begin on the first phase of the Fremont St. project to repair and replace underground infrastructure. The project will span multiple phases through the rest of 2023 with Phase 1 lasting until August.

During the first phase, Fremont will be closed from 11th St. to just west of the 112th St. intersection. The westernmost part of Fremont will remain accessible from North Manhattan Ave. during this phase.

The City of Manhattan indicated the official detour for Fremont will be south on 11th St. to Poyntz Ave., west to 14th St., and back north to Fremont to access North Manhattan from the west.

The City of Manhattan noted the construction will affect City Park. While the one-way entrance to Central Park Rd will be closed at Fremont, the road will be converted to two-way traffic from North Park Rd. to preserve access to park events at the pavilion and band shell.

Additionally, part of the trail in the north part of the park, alongside Fremont, will be closed during construction. A detoured trail route will be established for trail users.

For traffic impacts, expect light to moderate traffic and possibly some delays in Aggieville and around City Park.

The timeline for the construction outlines approximately three weeks to complete all work on North Manhattan Ave., depending on the weather, with the intersection expected to reopen in May.

The first phase of the Fremont St. project is expected to last through August.

