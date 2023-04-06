Bronco Fire fully contained as crews continue to battle Shannon Creek Fire

Crews work to bring the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. under control on April 5, 2023.
Crews work to bring the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. under control on April 5, 2023.(CTSY: KFS/Sloan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As crews continue to battle one wildfire in Pottawatomie Co., a blaze that had been raging for nearly a week was brought under control in Chautauqua Co.

The Kansas Forest Service says that on Wednesday, April 5, crews were able to bring the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. under control. All local resources have since been released to rest and prepare for the next Elevated Fire Weather event.

KFS said state resources will remain on the scene of the Bronco Fire to monitor it and ensure it does not get out of control. The blaze had been raging since March 31.

As for the Shannon Creek Fire, officials said Tanker 803 dropped a single water load on the Pottawatomie Co. inferno. KFS and Wildland Fire Interstate Compact resources will continue to aid with mop-up work and continue to extinguish hot spots along the fire’s perimeter. This fire also started over the weekend.

