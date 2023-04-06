Bright tulips, illuminated displays grace Shawnee Co. gardens for Tulip Time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brightly colored tulips and towering illuminated displays will grace the gardens of Shawnee Co. as Topekans enjoy Jerold Binkley Tulip Time and Tulips at Twilight.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced on Thursday, April 6, that Jerold Binkley Tulip Time 2023 has been set for April 7 - 23. The event will feature tens of thousands of multi-colored tulips and flowering bulbs in three featured gardens - Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden and Doran Rock Garden as well as surrounding areas in Gage Park.

Officials noted that the event is named in honor of its founder, Jerold Binkley, who passed away in 2019.

SCP+R said Tulip Time started nearly three decades ago in the home gardens of Jerold and Joan Binkley. The pair desired to create an ongoing beautiful countywide event with Tulip Time. Now, the event draws visitors from around the nation.

Officials indicated there are two special events in addition to regular self-guided tours through the gardens. Tulips at Twilight will feature 100 larger-than-life lighted displays with thousands of tulips illuminated by candlelight and lighted displays. These include 15-foot-tall illuminated tulips and larger-than-life illuminated flowers, mushrooms rivers and floating lanterns.

Those who attend will be allowed tours of the Old Prairie Town building tours on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Admission for these events is set at $5 per person with children five and under free.

Officials noted that Tulip Time Festival at the Lake is set for April 15 at Ted Ensley Gardens. The event will feature 40,000 multi-colored tulips of 30 - 40 varieties, daffodils and hyacinths in bloom along with food and craft vendors as well as a performance by the Topeka High School Drumline. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a $5 donation will gain guests entry and entertainment.

