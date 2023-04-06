Arrest in Silver Lake following theft and assault

Silver Lake, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after he stole a neighbors security camera and assaulted an officer, according to Silver Lake Police.

The neighbor called to report the theft and Silver Lakes Police Chief Marc McCune responded. McCune documented the report, and they say as a result of that report the suspect, 55 year old Robert Baker, was summoned to Silver Lake Municipal Court on misdemeanor and criminal trespassing charges.

Baker was served the summons and then he approached the officer and blocked the officer from exiting his vehicle.

Baker began to yelling and cursing at the officer, threatening to shoot and kill him.

No weapon was brandished or seized from the scene.

After a brief struggle Baker was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The charges referred to the district attorney are: assault of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor theft, and criminal trespassing.

