$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.(Minnesota BCA)
By KTTC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police in Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who has been missing since Friday.

According to officials, 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury did not report to work that day. She was reportedly last seen in her Winona home after dropping her children off at day care.

KTTC reports the father of her children said he left the house around 10 a.m. He said Kingsbury was not there when he returned.

Authorities said there was no evidence she left the home on foot or in a vehicle. They are now calling her disappearance suspicious and involuntary.

They also said they do not have any suspects and that there is no threat to the public.

Winona police are asking neighbors to look around their properties and review any surveillance camera video they have to help in the search.

Officials said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information on Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Efforts to find her have involved water and air searches.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin
Travis Russell
Topeka officials attempt to locate man in connection to burglaries, theft
Natosha McKinley-Dodds
Passenger arrested for drug crimes after driver pulled over for missing mirror

Latest News

An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
ABBY BOWEN
USD 383 names new Director of HR
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
K-State to face Villanova in Big East/Big 12 Battle
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a...
Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote area, sheriff says
Staci Dawn Ogle highlights a busy weekend for NOTO with First Friday, Redbud Festival and...
First Friday, Redbud Festival, Easter Fest highlight busy weekend in NOTO