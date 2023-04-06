$4.5K stolen from Manhattan auto repair business’ account over six months

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After $4,500 was stolen from a Manhattan auto repair business over the course of six months, officials have opened an investigation to hold the person responsible accountable.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, officials were called to the 700 block of S. 6th St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees of A&H Auto Repair reported an unknown suspect had made fraudulent charges to its checking account over the course of six months.

RCPD indicated that about $4,500 had been stolen from the business over that time.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.