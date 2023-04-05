Wednesday forecast: Cool and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last night’s storms, we’ll have a dry weather pattern setting up for a week. Any rain that ends up developing (monitoring this weekend) will come with minimal impacts. While it won’t be as windy as yesterday, winds for the most part will still gust 20-30 mph most days.

Taking Action:

Elevated fire danger in north-central KS this afternoon. While not as bad as yesterday due to relatively lighter winds, it’s still not recommended to do any outdoor burning. Most spots will be below freezing by Thursday morning. While this is not a guarantee, temperatures won’t get this cold for a couple weeks. Typically our last freeze is at the end of April so while there aren’t any signs of it getting below freezing in the long range model, gardeners plant at your own risk. The long range model only goes out to the 20th so there’s 10 days where temperatures could still get near or below freezing. While the 8 day is indicating dry conditions still can’t completely rule out a few spotty showers possibly an isolated t-storm Saturday night into early Sunday morning then again Sunday night into Monday morning. IF anything does develop at this point it won’t be much, likely less than 0.20″.

The overall trend is for temperatures to get warmer after the coolest part of the week this afternoon into tonight. Temperatures will be above average for this time of year by Friday lasting into much of next week.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds gradually weaken, around 5 mph or less by midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/S 5-10 mph (could get up in the 10-15 mph range in north-central KS)

Highs will be warming in the 60s and 70s Friday through the weekend with gusts 20-30 mph each day.

Other than a low chance for rain this weekend both Saturday night and Sunday night which are low enough chances with most spots dry, have kept them out of the 8 day with a better chance of rain next Thursday/Friday time-frame.

Severe weather reports included half dollar size hail in Ozawkie (Jefferson County) with several reports of quarter size hail including Topeka. Highest wind gust reported was a 60 mph wind gust in Hamlin (Brown County) (WIBW)

