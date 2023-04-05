Washburn University Theatre to present ‘Almost, Maine’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre is preparing to present “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani at 7:30 p.m. April 13, 14, 15, 21, and 22, and at 2 p.m. on April 23 in the Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center at Washburn University.

Washburn University said this comedic play, the magic of love, with the help of the aurora borealis, touches the people of Almost, Maine. The play takes the audience on a journey to this remote community and into one evening of encounters among its residents through a series of short intertwined scenes.

The show is directed by Ted Shonka, lecturer in communication studies at Washburn University, with costume design by Ron Zastrow and set design by Deb Bruner, theatre shop manager for Washburn University.

“It is exciting that all the actors play at least two different characters. They can’t hide behind appearance. They have to use their acting talents to distinguish each separate character,” said Shonka.

The cast features student actors Hannah Andersen, Josh Staats, Darius Miller, Erin Watts, Sam Revel, Jake Andersen, and Lauren Province. The show is the fourth in the Washburn University Theatre season this year.

Washburn University said the show will be dedicated to the memory of Zastrow, who recently passed away. Zastrow returned to Topeka after seeking adventures in his retirement, including costume work for Cirque du Soleil. Zastrow is well known in the Topeka area for his set designs, lighting, and costumes for Helen Hocker Theatre, Topeka Civic Theatre, and the Washburn theatre department.

Tickets can be reserved at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/72535 or prior to performances at the Washburn Theatre Box Office. Tickets are a suggested $10 donation for general seating. All donations will go toward Washburn Theatre Scholarships. For more details, visit the Washburn University Theatre website.

