University of Kansas student receives Barry M. Goldwater scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas junior studying physics received the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship.

The University of Kansas announced that Kate Wienke, of St. Louis, received the scholarship on Wednesday which recognizes achievements in the STEM fields. Achieving the scholarship makes her the 77th KU undergraduate to be given a Goldwater scholarship since they were first awarded in 1989. Wienke, the daughter of Libby Clabaugh and Steve Weinke, is a graduate of Webster Groves High School.

“We are delighted for Kate, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to congratulate her on being named a Goldwater scholar,” said Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. “Kate has demonstrated an outstanding record of scientific achievement as an undergraduate, and we look forward to seeing her continue to excel in the future. Additionally, I want to express my appreciation to the many faculty and staff who help students like Kate thrive at KU so they can earn their degrees and improve the world as KU alumni.”

The University of Kansas said Congress established the Goldwater scholarship program in 1986 in tribute to the retired U.S. senator from Arizona and to ensure a continuing source of highly qualified scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. The only students eligible for nomination are sophomore- and junior-level students with outstanding academic records, significant research experience, and a high potential for careers in mathematics, natural sciences, or engineering.

The University of Kansas noted Weinke aspires to earn a doctorate in astrophysics and lead a research team conducting astrobiology or exoplanet studies, as well as to teach at the university level and start a mentorship program for young gender and racial minorities in physics.

Beyond the financial support the Goldwater scholarship offers, Weinke said the award also will expose her to the expansive network of former and current Goldwater scholars and connect her with more experienced colleagues in her field.

“The Goldwater really does open doors,” she said.

The University of Kansas said as an undergraduate, Weinke has already made her mark in physics. In 2021, within KU researcher Ian Crossfield’s KU ExoLab, Wienke compared the densities of exoplanets with the elemental abundances of their stars. She presented her research at the KU 2022 Spring Undergraduate Research Symposium.

The University of Kansas indicated Wienke spent last summer doing research at the California Institute of Technology, which she said was one of the most valuable experiences she’s had both personally and academically. One of the surprising lessons she learned was that research is not necessarily how it looks in the movies with physicists dashing around on an hour of sleep with an endless to-do list.

“There is still plenty of work to be done, and I had my fair share of late nights,” Wienke said. “But I also spent hours just waiting for my code to finish running or to get an email back from a colleague. I definitely received a lesson in patience.”

The University of Kansas said in September 2022, she was one of 36 students invited to participate in Caltech’s FUTURE of Physics for junior and senior undergraduate gender minorities in physics. She is now conducting research with Jessie Christiansen on using Spitzer Phase Curve Analysis to detect an atmosphere on the Super Earth-HD within the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute.

At KU, Wienke is an honors ambassador and University Scholar, and she served as the project leader on a team examining diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging within the KU Department of Physics & Astronomy.

The University of Kansas said she also serves as the co-captain of the Women’s Rugby Club and was a member of the KU rowing team her freshman year. Wienke has received numerous accolades, including the KU Gene R. Feaster Physics Scholarship and KU Francis W. Prosser Physics Scholarship, and she was on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team for achieving a 4.0 grade-point average while participating as a Big 12 athlete.

Wienke’s advice to other students who aspire to receive nationally competitive scholarships is to get involved with their passions, not just what makes a student look good on paper.

“Let the 13-year-old in you that loves science peek through,” Wienke said. “The Goldwater, like many scholarships, is merit-based, but they want to see the passion for science and research, too. I got involved in research I found interesting and ended up with the most amazing mentor, Professor Crossfield, who has guided and supported me since the day I stepped into his office.”

KU students interested in applying for Goldwater scholarships next year should contact the Office of Fellowships via email.

