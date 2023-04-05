Trial set for woman accused of fatally neglecting dependent woman

13 News at Six
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman accused of killing a dependent woman through neglect and mistreatment is heading to trial.

Jennifer Johnson is charged with first-degree murder, mistreatment of a dependent adult, and making false Medicaid claims in the death of Andrea Mauer.

Mauer died in January 2022 shortly after being admitted to the hospital with active necrosis, open sores, and sepsis. Hospital staff reported her condition to authorities, who allege Johnson had stopped caring for Mauer while still accepting payment.

A Shawnee County judge scheduled a jury trial for October 16.

