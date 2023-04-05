Topeka-area agencies gather Wednesday for Homelessness Summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 60 people representing some 36 local agencies were on hand for Wednesday’s City of Topeka Homeless Summit.

The event was scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Professional Development Center, 3601 S.W. 31st.

During the morning session, attendees broke into approximately six groups of 10 people each to discuss issues that are contributing to homelessness in Topeka.

Several local elected officials and members of the city of Topeka’s Governing Body were on hand for the event.

Topeka City Manager Steve Wade said he was impressed with the commitment and energy of those who came to the summit.

“The passion in the room for success has just been awe-inspiring,” Wade said. “We’re here to listen. What I’ve been hearing from everybody here is they want to learn from each other. They want to find a path forward.”

Wade said he was hopeful the meeting would result in “sustainable momentum” regarding the city’s homelessness situation.

A number of agencies that are working with the homeless and unsheltered population in Topeka also were in attendance.

Bill D. Persinger Jr., chief executive officer of Valeo Behavioral Health Care, said the various groups and agencies represented at the summit each have their own focus as it relates to addressing the Topeka area’s homeless situation, yet the groups have found a way to work together.

“There is a great deal of interest and energy,” Persinger said. “What I will tell you about Topeka and Shawnee County, as many agencies and services and programs that we have, there is very little overlap.”

Attendees listened as individuals discussed what their agencies are doing to address the homeless situation in Topeka, as well as ways to respond to gaps in services.

