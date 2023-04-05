Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka fisherman reeled in the catch of a lifetime which broke a nearly 60-year-old state record with the catch of a more than 4 lb crappie.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Tuesday, April 4, that Bobby Parkhurst, of Topeka, was fishing at Pottawatomie State Fishing Lake No. 2 when he reeled in the catch of a lifetime. Little did he know what loomed beneath the surface would break a state record set the same month about 60 years earlier.

KDWP said Parkhurst’s enormous white crappie was caught on March 5 with a rod and reel and a minnow as bait. After inspection and measurement, the lunker catch was put on a certified scale where it recorded a weight of 4.07 lbs.

“As fisheries biologists, we get the chance to see a lot of big fish but this one is certainly for the books,” said John Reinke, assistant director of Fisheries for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “This crappie measured in at 18 inches long and 14 inches in girth, so it truly deserves a spot on the state record list.”

KDWP indicated that the previous state record was set in 1964 by Frank Miller of Eureka when he reeled in a 4.02 lbs crappie which measured 17.5 inches long. He also used a rod and reel and minnow.

The Department noted that trophy catches like these end up as a state record if the following criteria are met:

The fish is caught by a licensed angler using legal means

The fish is identified by a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks district fisheries biologist or regional fisheries supervisor

The fish is weighed on a certified scale prior to being frozen

The fish is photographed, in color, and a state record application is filled out

The mandatory 30-day waiting period has passed

KDWP said the 30-day waiting period for Parkhurst’s catch ended on Tuesday and made his crappie the biggest catch for the species in state history - for now.

To see a current list of Kansas state record fish, click HERE.

To be recognized for trophy catches, click HERE.

