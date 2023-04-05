Top Topeka student aims to be a future educator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ainsley Sha-Win Schimmel is a top student at Topeka West High School. Ainsley is the President of the Kansas Educators Rising program and will once again this year compete at the National level. She is a two-year member of the T-CALC Teaching Pathway Program. She was the recipient of a scholarship from 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson. Ainsley is involved on the dance team. She plays soccer and golf, and she’s active in theater, orchestra and choir at TWHS. We salute Ainsley Sha-Win Schimmel for being a ‘Good Kid’!

