TEST STORY

test
test
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

Prosecutors have filed formal charges against a teen authorities say brought a BB gun to...
Charges formally filed against student in Emporia School lockdown
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as severe weather moves into the WIBW viewing area.
LIVE: Watch severe weather coverage
If Manhattan residents heard gunfire on Kansas State University campus, do not be alarmed.
Local law enforcement, K-State Police conduct active shooter drills on campus
More bills are on their way to the governor’s desk after passing through the Kansas Legislature.
KS Legislature Wrap: Born alive bill, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ sent to governor’s desk