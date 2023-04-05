Start of school delayed at Topeka West as officials investigate threat

FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka West High School, 2001 S.W. Fairlawn.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have delayed the start of school at Topeka West High School as law enforcement investigates a recent threat against the campus.

Topeka West High School announced around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, that officials received reports of a threat made against the campus on social media and has requested that law enforcement investigate.

Currently, officials at the high school said no classes are in session and very few students are on campus as a result of the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials did delay the start of school until 9 a.m.

Topeka West said the extra time allowed law enforcement to investigate ht e threat and ensure it is not credible. Any parent that wants to keep their child at home on Wednesday for the full day will be given an excused absence.

“Safety is our priority,” said a spokesperson for the high school. “The campus will remain on secure campus until law enforcement confirms the threat has been investigated and is safe to open.”

If anyone has questions about the threat, they have been encouraged to contact the Topeka West administration.

