Separate burglary cases opened after reports made less than a mile apart

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened two separate burglary cases after reports were made at locations less than a mile apart.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials were called to the 800 block of Osage St. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said two women, 21 and 23, reported $1,000 in cash had been stolen from their apartment as they were out of town over the weekend.

Then, around 2 p.m., RPCD said officials were called to the 800 block of Bertrand St. with reports of another burglary.

Here, officials said two 25-year-old men reported their Xbox One and a Lenovo laptop had been stolen from their house. This crime resulted in a $950 loss.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

