Scholar Athlete of the Week: Tyree Figge

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of The Week is Tyree Figge of Onaga High School.

Tyree plays basketball and baseball for the Buffalos and runs cross country.

He’s part of the FFA, Spanish club, National Honor Society, FBLA, Scholar Bowl, 4H, The Kansas Junior Hereford Association, and serves as president of the Student Council.

Tyree has also kept up his GPA, staying at 4.0.

Tyree wants to attend Kansas State University, where he plans to major in agriculture business and minor in animal science or ag econ.

