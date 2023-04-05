Rollover crash on Kansas interstate leaves Newton woman in hospital

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash on a Kansas interstate south of Newton has left one young woman in the hospital following a collision with the back of a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 24 on I-135 about a mile south of Newton with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Shayden M. Jackson, 19, of Newton, and a 2015 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Tyler J. Demette, 28, of New Iberia, La., had both been headed north on I-135.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck had been disabled without a driver on the right shoulder as a service truck changed a flat tire on it.

Officials said Demette moved over to the left lane to pass the disabled semi. Jackson passed Demette on the right side and then attempted to move over to the left lane to pass the semi.

However, KHP indicated that Jackson did not make the pass sufficiently and hit the right front corner of Demette’s truck. The collision caused Jackson’s SUV to skid sideways and roll about three times before it hit the rear of the semi.

KHP said Jackson was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Demette escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

