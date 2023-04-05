Residents urged to recheck burns as Riley Co. fires reignite

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. have warned residents to recheck their recent burns as three separate wildfires reignited from the day before.

Riley County Fire District 1 says that on Tuesday, April 4, officials responded to three separate wildfires in the north part of the county. Each had been a rekindle from fires the day before.

Around 5 p.m., crews said they were able to extinguish all three blazes. However, they have urged residents to recheck their own recent burns to ensure the high fire danger weather has not ignited smoldering brush.

RCFD said the heat and strong winds continue to cause trouble.

