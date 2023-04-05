Reckless driver reports lead to Kansas man’s arrest for Nebraska crime

Forrest Gaston
Forrest Gaston(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Following calls about a reckless driver, officials found a Kansas man accused of a crime in Nebraska and arrested him.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, officials responded to an area in the City of Morrill with multiple reports of a reckless driver.

When officials arrived, they said they found Forrest Gaston, 39, of Morrill, in the area and questioned him about the complaint.

As Gaston was contacted by officials, it was confirmed that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Richard Co., Neb., for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gaston was immediately arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail.

