Promise of new barn leads to Osage Co. resident falling prey to scam

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A scam that involved a cashed check and promises of a new barn have officials in Osage Co. reminding residents to not do business with unreputable sources.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, April 5, officials received reports of a scam that happened in the northwest part of the county. The actual crime occurred in mid-February, however, it was just discovered in bank statements.

The Sheriff’s Office said a red pickup truck with California license plates that had been occupied by four men approached a home in the county and offered to build them a barn for a reasonable fee. The resident agreed and mailed a check to an address given by one of the scammers.

Officials noted that the check was cashed in mid-March.

The Sheriff’s Office said it wanted to take the time to remind residents to use extreme caution when dealing with a non-reputable business or person.

