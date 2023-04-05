Past two champions to square off in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 national champion Kansas Jayhawks will host the 2023 national champion UConn Huskies in Allen Fieldhouse for the Big 12-Big East Battle in 2023. The official date is TBA.
CBS Sports’ College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein reported the news via Twitter, releasing all matchups for 2023′s Big 12-Big East Battle.
NEWS: Matchups are set for 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per sources.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2023
UConn at Kansas
Texas at Marquette
Houston at Xavier
Villanova at Kansas St
SJU at WVU
Creighton at Oklahoma St
PC at OU
Iowa St at DePaul
TT at Butler
TCU at Georgetown
SHU at Baylorhttps://t.co/hh8DYclOKM
Kansas is 3-1 in the Battle since its inception in 2019. The Jayhawks won the 2022 edition in a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in Allen Fieldhouse.
