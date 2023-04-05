Past two champions to square off in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 national champion Kansas Jayhawks will host the 2023 national champion UConn Huskies in Allen Fieldhouse for the Big 12-Big East Battle in 2023. The official date is TBA.

CBS Sports’ College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein reported the news via Twitter, releasing all matchups for 2023′s Big 12-Big East Battle.

NEWS: Matchups are set for 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per sources.



UConn at Kansas

Texas at Marquette

Houston at Xavier

Villanova at Kansas St

SJU at WVU

Creighton at Oklahoma St

PC at OU

Iowa St at DePaul

TT at Butler

TCU at Georgetown

SHU at Baylorhttps://t.co/hh8DYclOKM — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2023

Kansas is 3-1 in the Battle since its inception in 2019. The Jayhawks won the 2022 edition in a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in Allen Fieldhouse.

