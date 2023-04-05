Past two champions to square off in Lawrence

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) tires to steal the ball from Seton Hall guard Kadary...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) tires to steal the ball from Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 91-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 national champion Kansas Jayhawks will host the 2023 national champion UConn Huskies in Allen Fieldhouse for the Big 12-Big East Battle in 2023. The official date is TBA.

CBS Sports’ College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein reported the news via Twitter, releasing all matchups for 2023′s Big 12-Big East Battle.

Kansas is 3-1 in the Battle since its inception in 2019. The Jayhawks won the 2022 edition in a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in Allen Fieldhouse.

