One injured in Tuesday night crash on I-70 in Wabaunsee County

A 32-year-old Lawrence woman was taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on Interstate 70 in eastern Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on I-70, about a mile east of Ranch Road. The location was about 11 miles west of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when a 2002 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle that was westbound on I-70 crossed over the median before going back into the westbound lanes of the highway. The Dodge then went into the north ditch, where it came to rest.

The driver, Rasheen D. Rolf, 32, of Lawrence, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Rolf, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

