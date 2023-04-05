Officials hunt for information after group steals $9K purse from Manhattan park

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for information about a group of suspects who stole a purse that contained around $9,000 in items from a local park.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials were called to the 3800 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, a 36-year-old woman reported that 4-5 people stole her Michael Kors purse from the bleachers at Anneberg Park on Sunday and then ran away.

RCPD noted that the purse contained financial cards, an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPad Pro, a Magic Keyboard, a 2nd Gen Pencil, Air Pod Pro headphones, two rings and a necklace.

In total, officials said the crime cost the woman $9,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

