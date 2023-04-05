Officials close Auburn Rd. following injury accident

Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn Road is closed as officials respond to an injury accident in the area.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has warned drivers that it shut down SW Auburn Rd. in the 3300 block just after 12:50 p.m. following an injury accident.

Officials said the accident was reported about 10 minutes before in the area of SW 29th St. and Auburn Rd.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office said no traffic is allowed northbound from SW 33rd St. to SW 29th St.

Officials noted that alternate routes include SW Indian Hills Rd., SW 21st St. and SW 33rd St.

A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office said it had moved its perimeter back to the 2400 block of Auburn Rd. blocking traffic from 29th St. to K-4.

